j-hope In The Box Teaser: BTS Rapper Gives A Glimpse Of His Journey Of Making His Solo Album | Watch

BTS member J-Hope made his fans proud after releasing his solo album 'J-hope in the Box'. As soon as the album was released, BTS ARMY showered J-Hope with love and appreciation and the songs became chartbusters. The singer will soon release his documentary which will showcase his journey of making his solo album and his Lollapalooza.



Bangtan TV has shared the official teaser of the J-hope in the Box documentary. Watch the teaser here:

In the teaser, we see the behind-the-scenes of Jack in the Box, practice session, performance at Lollapalooza, and launch of his album, among others.

J-Hope in the Box Release Date:

J-Hope in the Box will release on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17, 2023, at 5 pm KST. According to IST, the documentary will release at 1:30 PM on February 17.

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

BTS is currently on hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, was the first one to join the military and he recently shared his first pictures from the military as well.

Bighit Music said in a statement, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

The group will reunite in 2025. They gathered together for the last time at their Busan concert.