New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The VJ turned actress Anusha Dandekar has finally opened up on break up with actor Karan Kundrra. Taking to Instagram, she shared a lengthy heartbreaking post in which she said that she was cheated on and lied to and she waited for an apology but never got one.

She also said that they both were working on the show Love School and every advice she gave came from her heart and adding to that she said, "I love hard, so hard... yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to..."

Anusha further said, "You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again someday...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve...Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me (sic)."

Anusha's sisters Shibani and Apeksha also commented on her post and wrote, "With you always," while Apeksha commented, "This is perfect," with a heart emoji.

Ananya Birla also commented and said, "You inspire me. I’ve seen everything you’ve been through and you’ve just come out so strong on the other side and that’s what counts. You’ll always be the best love guru. Love you and thank you for being you (sic)."

Anusha and Karan were dating for five long years and they hosted MTV Love School seasons 2,3 and 4 together. Earlier, the reports were doing rounds that Karan and Anusha broke up in the lockdown, and thus Anusha was staying with her sister Shibani and her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma