IU, Lee Jong Suk Pen Heartfelt Letters For Fans After Confirming Dating: 'Makes Me Want To Be Better Person'

Korean actors IU and Lee Jong Suk took their fans by surprise on Saturday after announcing that they are dating each other. The actors have been friends for over 10 years and have supported each other since the start of their careers. After their agencies confirmed their relationship, IU and Lee Jong Suk penned heartfelt letters for their fans.

In the letters, the couple extended warm wishes on New Year and talked about how their friendship turned into a beautiful relationship.

IU wrote, "Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!"

Talking about Lee Jong Suk, IU wrote, "He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing and sent me sincere encouragement."

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk thanked his fans for supporting him and congratulating him on his new relationship.

"I’m so sorry for surprising you at the end of the year. Thank you to the fans who yelled and cheered for me at the Drama Awards so I don’t lose my confidence," he wrote.

"We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this. How should I say this... Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart. I think my fans will understand if I say that she was like Kang Dan I (character in “Romance is a Bonus Book”) to me. She is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect. Now she makes me want to be a better person," he wrote talking about IU.

On Friday, Lee Jong Suk won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his stellar performance in the show 'Big Mouth'. While giving his acceptance speech, the Pinocchio actor thanked an individual for helping him after completing his military service. He did not name that person and the dating rumours started making rounds after that.

After his speech went viral, IU and Lee Jong Suk confirmed the news of their dating. IU also attended Lee Jong Suk's sister's wedding and sang as well.