IU And Lee Jong Suk Confirmed To Be Dating, Their Agencies Release Official Statements

Popular Korean actors IU and Lee Jong Suk are confirmed to be in a relationship after being good friends for over 10 years. This news came as a surprise for the fans but they are happy for their favourite Korean stars. Their relationship was confirmed by their agencies who asked fans to give support to Lee Jong Suk and IU.

Confirming the relationship with IU, Lee Jong Suk's agency released an official statement. "Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you," the statement reads.

Whereas, IU's agency said, "IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for a warm reception of fans. Congratulations to the couple!"

On Friday, Lee Jong Suk won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his stellar performance in the show 'Big Mouth'. While giving his acceptance speech, the Pinocchio actor thanked an individual for helping him after completing his military service. He did not name that person and the dating rumours started making rounds after that.

He said, "After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries, fears, and troubles plaguing me. But at that time, there was someone who helped me to find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts. There’s something I really wanted to tell that person using this opportunity. I want to tell that person that I’m thankful to them for always being so admirable, that I’ve liked them a lot for a very long time, and that I respect and admire them greatly.”

"Seeing that person, I very often thought to myself, ‘I should have lived a little more diligently before now,’ or ‘I should have become a better person.’ I spent a lot of time reflecting on my past. I’m going to work harder in the future to become a better person,” he concluded.

After his acceptance speech went viral, IU and Lee Jong Suk confirmed the news of their dating.