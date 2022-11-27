'It’s Tough To Ignore Me Now', Says Kartik Aaryan On Being Called A 'Replacement Star'

KARTIK Aaryan has proved himself as a rising star and was one of the few actors who had box office success this year. His last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' broke the box office curse of Bollywood and turned out to be one of the most successful Hindi films of 2022. For the unversed, the first instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role and the actor was not a part of the second instalment. The reports around Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in Hera Pheri 3 have also been making rounds. The actor recently opened up on being called 'replacement star' and how he deals with it.

Kartik, who is busy promoting his film Freddy, was asked by Siddharth Kannan if he has seen a meme of him being called the 'replacement star'.

To this, he replied, "A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years."

The actor further added, "But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, and sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow."

Kartik will be seen in the thriller film 'Freddy', which will release on Disney plus Hotstar on December 2. The movie also stars Alaya F in the lead role.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has a bunch of films lined up. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming action film Shehzaada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan. He is currently shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He has also signed a big-budget film with Kabir Khan.