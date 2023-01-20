'It's Tollywood But We Can Stick To Indian': Netizens School Jane Fonda For Calling 'RRR' 'Bollywood Film'

Hollywood icon Jane Fonda has joined the RRR celebrity fan club on Friday. The film was added to the actress's list of recent suggestions for movies on her Instagram profile.

After viewing RRR, the seasoned Hollywood actor penned, "I was transfixed." However, a portion of the Internet was quick to inform the star that, contrary to what she had said, RRR is not a Bollywood movie. A Tollywood production (the Telugu-language film industry).

"On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here's another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that's short-listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It's a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed," read her caption.

An Instagram user took to the comments section and wrote: "It's Tollywood but we can stick to Indian." Another added, "Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi language movies." A couple of other Instagram users, pointing out the Indiana Jones reference in Jane Fonda's caption, wrote, "This is a Tollywood film, nothing like Indiana Jones ma'am. The lead roles are depicted of our freedom fighters who died fighting for the country's freedom." Another comment read, "Not Bollywood. Please. Indian is fine." A third remarked, "It's a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it's not Bollywood."

However, another section of the internet complimented the actress for praising the movie. A user remarked, "I am extremely happy to see an icon appreciating our Indian movie on a public platform," wrote an Instagram user. "Thanks Jane. It's on my list now," read another comment.

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

In her post, Fonda added that the movie has been "short listed in the Best Foreign Film category”. However, she didn't specify which accolades. The movie was up for a Golden Globe this year but didn't win.

It was also nominated for a BAFTA but was unable to make the cut-off list for nominations. The movie has also asked to be considered in a number of Oscar categories, and it is one of 301 movies that are up for consideration. On January 24, the Oscar nominees will be revealed.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the key characters in RRR. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also acted in the movie. The fictional novel RRR, which takes place in the 1920s, is based on two illustrious independence fighters: Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.