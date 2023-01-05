It's Ranbir Kapoor vs Sunny Deol At The Box Office: 'Gadar 2’ To Clash With ‘Animal’ On THIS Day

Sunny Deol's iconic character Tara Singh in 'Gadar' released in 2001 is set for a solid comeback this year marking the directorial creation of Anil Sharma to create one of the most historic blockbusters of Hindi cinema.

The release of 'Gadar' saw crowds like never before visiting the cinema halls in trucks, where the jam-packed action entertainer broke the 7-year-old-record of Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.'

Therefore, 22 years later, Sunny Deol is ready to make a comeback as Tara Singh, where the last segment of the shoot is left and the makers have promised to carry on the hype and legacy of the first part. According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the makers of the film have finalized the release date of 'Gadar 2' on August 11, 2023.

Interestingly, another hyped film Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' is set to grace the screen on fire with Ranbir Kapoor's never seen look on the big screen. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

While both films are equally made on a big scale and are highly appealing to the audience, the period is big enough to accommodate both. Coincidently, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' also had to face a clash at the box office with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan', whereas now history is again repeating itself.

'Gadar 2' is a sequel in a true sense as the story will take a 20-year leap and will revolve around the life of Tara Singh in Pakistan again. In the first part, Tara Singh was seen fighting for his love, however, in the second season, he will be seen protecting his son Jeete, played by Utkarsh Sharma.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's next release, 'Animal' is helmed by 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. South sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing Ranbir's love interest, whereas the film is written by Saurabh Gupta and Siddharth Singh.

The first look of 'Animal' was released a few days back, where Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a gangster look. The film revolves around the turbulent relationships between all the characters and will eventually lead to the protagonist making him adapt to a nature of being cruel and rough