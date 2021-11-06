New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The rumours of cricketer KL Rahul dating actress Athiya Shetty have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. And now the two have finally confessed their love for each other. Yes, the duo have made their relationship official on Instagram.

Recently, KL Rahul took to his official social media handle to share an adorable post on Athiya Shetty's birthday. He posted a couple of cute pictures of them together with a caption saying, “Happy birthday my (red heart) @athiyashetty." To this Athiya too replied with a heart emoji,

Take a look at KL Rahul's Instagram post for Athiya Shetty here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

Athiya Shetty has often been spotted cheering for KL Rahul from the stand as used to play his matches. Meanwhile, as per reports, she was also listed as his 'partner' while leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England.

Apart from this, the duo have often been spotted with each other in public and on social media.

On the other hand, talking about Athiya's film front, she was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her role was well received by critics and viewers but the film was not able to do much at the box office.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal