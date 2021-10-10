New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh has turned a year older today, October 10, 2021. The actress got a sweet pre-birthday surprise from her upcoming film Thank God team co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Since morning the actress receiving hearty birthday wishes from B-town celebs, however, the most adorable wish was from her boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Yes, Jackky left his fans completely stunned after dedicating a lovey-dovey birthday post to his girlfriend Rakul, making their relationship official. Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a throwback pic and wrote a heart note that read, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️

🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @rakulpreet"

Here have look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

As soon as he dropped the post, fans and celeb friends bombarded his comment section with heart and cake emojis. Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez were among the few celebs who dropped heart emoticons on his post.

Well, not long after birthday girl, Rakul also dropped a hearty post on her Instagram handle with a long note thanking him for coming into her life. She wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ❤️ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤️❤️❤️ here is to making more memories together ❤️❤️ @jackkybhagnani”

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Soon after she dropped the post, Ayushmann Khurrana took to the comment section and wrote, "You two!" while Sophie Choudry, Raashi Khanna and Kajal Agarwal dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen next in Jackky's production film co-starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she also has Doctor G with Ayushmann, MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in her kitty.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv