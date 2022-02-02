New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This February, the love week has started earlier. It is Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh who made their relationship official on Wednesday ahead of Valentine's day. Vishal Singh and Devoleena shared pics of their engagement on Instagram and announced that they are officially taken now.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh know each other for quite a long time, they have remained friends for that duration of year but never uttered a word about their love relationship. But now it is crystal clear.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal and Devoleena both shared their engagment pics and wrote, "It Official".Reacting to the post, Devoleena commented, "Yayyyy (red heart emojis). Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu. (hug emojis)."

See Pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

Fans and well-wishers showered the announcement with congratulatory wishes as Abhijeet Sawant wrote, "Congratulations brother" and Gautam Nain wrote,"Congratulations bro."

Devoleena in the pictures flaunted her ring with a huge stone on it. In one of the pics, Vishal Singh is seen sitting on one knee proposing to Devoleena while in another pic they are hugging each other.

It was all flowers and roses for bed-ridden Devoleena who had just undergone surgery. She suffered an injury during Bigg Boss 15 task and post-eviction went for treatment. She has now recovered and returned home safely.

For the lesser-known, Devoleena and Vishal knew each other from their Saath Nibhana Saathiya Days. The two actors worked together in the Star Plus Serial. In the serial, Vishal played the role of Devoleena's brother-in-law Jigar and she played the character of Gopi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh