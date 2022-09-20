'It's Not A History Lesson': SS Rajamouli After Criticism On Showing Britishers As Villains In RRR

EVEN AFTER the months of the release of RRR, the movie's craze is not going anywhere. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and also impressed the audience on the OTT platforms. Apart from India, RRR received a lot of praise from the West as well. However, there was some criticism about the movie's portrayal of Britishers as the villains but RRR worked well in the United Kingdom despite these criticisms. Director SS Rajamouli opened up about these criticisms at the IFC Center.

“In the beginning of the film, you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes. In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand," Rajamouli said as quoted by The Indian Express.

He further added, "They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storytellers, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things."

Earlier, while talking to the director duo Russo Brothers during The Gray Man promotions, Rajamouli said that he was surprised to see a good reaction from the west about RRR. "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West," he said.

He further added, "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised."

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The movie earned over Rs 1200 crores at the box office.