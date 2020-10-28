Priyanka was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink in which she was starred opposite Farhan Akhtar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra is all set to get back on screen with Hollywood rom-com starring Sam Heughan, and singing sensation Celine Dion. The 38-year-old actor shared the news on the photo-sharing platform and said, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It's my honour. Let's go!"

The upcoming film is tentatively titled as "Text For You". The film is directed by Jim Strouse, best known for his film “Grace Is Gone.” It is reported that the film is inspired by the 2016 German film "SMS Fur Dich" - based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel about a woman who deals with the grief of losing her fiancé by sending text messages to his old cell phone. However, the number has been assigned to another man across town, who faced a similar heartbreak.

The two of them meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind. The role of the woman who goes through the heartbreak will be played by Priyanka and Celine's music will connect Sam and Priyanka further.

Reacting to Priyanka's post, her mother Madhu wrote, "You are the best," while Nick Jonas posted fire emojis.

Priyanka was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink in which she was starred opposite Farhan Akhtar. However, there are several films in the pipeline and she will be seen in The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, Russo Brother's Citadel and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling.

Recently, The Sky Is Pink actor announced a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon. Priyanka is currently filming the sequel of Matrix 4, the film is directed by Lana Wachowski with returning star Keanu Reeves.

