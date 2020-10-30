Sanjana Sanghi shared a screenshot from her personal chat with John Green. The actress can't keep calm as she received appreciation from the author of 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara touched millions of hearts and left them all in tears. The late actor's co-star Sanjana Sanghi and the makers of the film tried their level best to spread Sushant's last work to as many people as possible. Well, now Sanjana Sanghi received a heartfelt note from the author himself. Dil Bechara is based on the best-selling novel by John Green-- The Fault in Our Stars. Sanjana Sanghi expressed her excitement after receiving the appreciation.

Sharing a screenshot of her conversation with John Green, author of The Fault In Our Stars, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF!?? Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with me for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm words of the writer of The Fault In My Stars, she further added, "Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!."

Three months ago (at the time of the release of the film), John shared this appreciation note with Dil Bechara actress. Sanjana missed the message from the author himself and when she found, she went on the seventh cloud. She shared the screenshot of John's tect, it read, "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought of your performance -- full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster."

Sharing his condolences over the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he wrote, I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future."

