New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra was once known as the power couple of the tinsel town. However, the two parted their ways last year after dating for three long years. Anusha in her Instagram post also hinted that Karan cheated on her and that was one of the reasons why the duo parted their ways. However, finally, Karan has opened up on his break up with Anusha Dandekar. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Karan revealed that he is still single as he is not over Anusha and has not recovered from their break up.

In the interview, Karan said he did not say anything about their breakup because of respect and he would like to keep it that way only. He further said that he could also say so many things about her but he respects the two families and what Anusha shared was her perspective.

Adding further to it, Karan said that they both shared a beautiful relationship and he learnt many things from Anusha. Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare actor said that he thinks he has not recovered from the relationship and his breakup. This is the reason why he has preferred to remain single for now.

He also said that Anusha has moved on but he is still not able to move on. VJ Anusha Dandekar is dating Jason Shah, and she keeps sharing pictures with her beau on social media.

A month ago, Anusha shared a loved up picture with her boyfriend, Jason on Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "When your director for the day looks like this...#sogramable! Oh Hey J! @jasonshah."

Jason also commented on her post and wrote, "Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with you #shemakeeverythinglookeasy."

As soon as the post went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "@jasonshah boy oh boy lucky u ha. @vjanusha isint he such a handsome boy."

