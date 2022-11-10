‘It’s Happening’, Salman Khan Confirms Getting Married As ‘Prem’ In Sooraj Barjatya’s Next Film

THE Bollywood boulevard was recently filled with rumors conspiring around the reunification of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya. Last seen on the screen together in 2015’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, Sooraj Barjatya put an end to the rumors and spoke about the new collaboration with the megastar.

Recently the duo walked at the premiere of ‘Uunchai’ where the media deployed questions to the director asking him if he has ideas on the creation of a new version of Salman’s iconic character ‘Prem’. The director replied “Prem will return” and added jokingly “Will make sure that he gets married too.” The director also gave a hilarious title to their next venture “Prem Ki Shadi.”

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya had first been seen together in 1989 with Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The onscreen chemistry between Salman and actress Bhagyashree created fan waves whereas his onscreen character ‘Prem’ was loved by many. The actor-director duo was next seen together in ‘Hum Apke Hain Koun’ in 1994, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ in 1999, and eventually in 2015’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.’

Quoting Salman Khan’s character ‘Prem’ as a ‘Family Guy’, the portrayal of Khan’s character in every Barjatya film always depicts him as a caring brother, towards his sisters and parents, which is eventually loved by Salman Khan’s fans.

Bringing the best out of the actor, Sooraj Barjatya shares a personal affection with Salman Khan as the director connects with him spiritually having a sincere love and care for each other, while both are highly protective of one another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the third installment of the action-spy film ‘Tiger’ which is a part of the YRF Spy Universe opposite Katrina Kaif. Also, the actor will star in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which will be an action comedy film under Salman Khan Films production starring Pooja Hegde opposite Khan, where South actors Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu will also share the screen.