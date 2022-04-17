New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's back to back treat for the BTS ARMY! Yes, it's time to rejoice again and manifest BTS' new album. The Bangtan Boys are coming back with some new and sensational music and no one can keep their calm. 'We are BulletProof' BTS's new album's name was disclosed by Septet's music label Big Hit Music on Sunday. BTS' new album will get released on June 10, 2022.

On April 17, BTS’s agency took to Twitter to post a montage video teasing something special coming on June 10. The video was first revealed at their concert in Las Vegas. Along with video, Big Hit Music also posted an official statement on Weverse confirming BTS' new album in June. With this, BTS will release a new album 11 months after the digital single 'Permission to Dance' released on July 23, last year.

The music company wrote, Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’s new album. Thank you."

April 16, the last day of BTS' Permission to Dance Tour was a treat for fans as first glimpse of Bangtan Boys new album 'We are Bulletproof' was released during the concert.

Meanwhile, ARMY is celebrating as their favorite idols are coming back with new songs this june 10. BTS ARMY is trending #It'sconfirmed on Twitter and expressing their excitement. One fan wrote, "It's confirmed!! Finally the wait is over, Y'all get ready, the king are back with a new album "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" on June 10th. I can't just believe that BTS is coming oh my god.💜😱."

BTS is gearing up for something sensational! ARMY is excited. How much of excited are you?

Meanwhile, On BTS' RM,V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Suga recently concluded their 4 days solo concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. BTS Boys met with a total of 200,000 audiences, with 50,000 people per episode through a total of 4 performances and rocked every one of them.

Posted By: Ashita Singh