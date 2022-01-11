New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan, has created a heavy buzz on social media ever since the makers released the new intriguing posters. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film will give you insight into complex relationships and help in understanding them from a new angle. In the film, Deepika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, and her chemistry with Siddhant is making her fans go gaga over the film. However, it's not just Deepika, even Ananya is going to be seen in a new space.

Speaking to Bombay Times, she expressed her experience of working in the film and said that it helped her in growing as a person and actor. She also praised Shakun and claimed that she is a fan of his work. She further added that working with Deepika and Siddhant helped her in learning and performing well in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Praising Shakun, Ananya said, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I’m a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me — everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part."

Talking about working with Deepika, Siddhant, she added, "If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Produced by Dharma Productions, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv