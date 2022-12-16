'It's Avatar Day': Dhanush Watches James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' With Sons Yatra, Linga

'It's Avatar Day!', wrote South superstar Dhanush on his social media space as he watched the film in the theatre with his sons Yatra and Linga.

ITS AVATAR DAY 🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 16, 2022

The much-awaited James Cameron-directorial, Avatar: The Way of Water, hit the silver screens on December 16 with celebrities as well as fans thronging to the theatres to watch the film. The Atrangi Re actor also headed out to the city to watch the film with Yatra and Linga, a video of which has been surfacing on social media.

The viral video saw the actor making his way out of the theatres to watch Avatar: The Way of Water. The actor and his sons visited Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai to watch the film. In the video, Dhanush could be seen donning a printed tracksuit as he heads out of the theatre.

The American epic science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. Set more than a decade after the events of the first part, the second instalment is all about the new generation as it puts Sully Jake and Neytiri's son in the spotlight, thereby turning him into the lead character of the upcoming adventure.