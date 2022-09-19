'It's All Wrong': Ranbir Kapoor Dismisses Reports On Fake Box Office Collection Of Brahmastra

BRAHMASTRA has taken the nation by storm and has been the talk of the town because of its success. The movie has already crossed Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide. However, the box office collection of Brahmastra has been the topic of discussion. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and said that Brahmastra needs to earn more to be called 'hit' as the budget is huge. Ranbir Kapoor in his recent interview defended the box office collection of Brahmastra.

Talking about Brahmastra's box office collection, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir said, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

“So, the assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films. So, it’s not like the figures floating around, whether it’s hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It’s all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films that have been made in our industry. Now, we can easily go into parts 2 and part 3. With part 1, Ayan had to learn how to make this kind of a film."

For the unversed, Kangana posted on Instagram that Brahmastra's budget is Rs 650 crore and can not be declared a hit as the movie has earned Rs 246 crore.

Recently, Dharma Production posted that Brahmastra has earned Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. "Your love for #Brahmastra is setting the global box office on fire & has made it the #1 film across the spectrum! Entering the second week with all your love and light!" the caption reads.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude to the audience for loving Brahmastra. "The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality," Ayan wrote.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles. Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Vanarastra in the film, who was a scientist. Meanwhile, Deepika was seen in the role of Amrita.