New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The shooting for Salman Khan's upcoming action flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally been completed. The entire crew of the Salman Khan starrer including Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda returned to set after a hiatus of seven months due to covid-induced lockdown. The final schedule of the shoot had resumed with extreme precautions in place to ensure the safety of entire cast and crew. Salman also gave a glimpse of his character from the upcoming flick.

Salman Khan's production team posted a video on their social media handle. In the video, the Dabanng Khan can be seen exiting a car on the sets of the film and announcing, “it’s a wrap for ‘Radhe’.” The 54-year-old can be seen sporting a checkered shirt and jeans. In the video, Salman looks absolutely happy as the team wraps up the shoot. The video ends with the text 'Coming Soon' and that has upped the excitement around the film. Have a look:

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film was earlier scheduled to release on EID this year but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Randeep Hooda said that he has concluded filming for Salman Khan-starrer. The makers resumed work last week with the filming of the song in Aamby Valley, near Lonavla.

Taking to Instagram, Hooda shared two photos of himself and wrote, "It''s a wrap... Good bye dude! Swipe for a glimpse of the new normal #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal." In the photos, Hooda is seen smiling with a black coat hanging behind him and in another picture he is sitting in car with a plastic cover separating him from the backseat.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha