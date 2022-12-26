It’s A Wrap On Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Thanks Jhulan Goswami For The ‘Final Clap’ Of The Shoot | See Pics

Anushka Sharma on Monday announced that she has wrapped up shooting for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actor took to her social media account to share pictures from the sets of the film, where the former cricketer too could be seen in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!” Take a look at her post here:

Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ is based on the real life story of former India captain Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. The film has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and will have a direct-to-digital release on OTT giant Netflix.

During Netflix’ Films day event recently, Anushka Sharma spoke about how ‘Chakda Xpress’ has been an eye-opener for her into the world of women’s cricket.

In the video message. Anushka was quoted as saying, “Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called ‘Chakda Xpress’. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.”

The actor added, “I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well,” the 34-year-old actor said.

“I am sorry I couldn’t be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen. Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix,” the actor added.