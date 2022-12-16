It’s A Wrap: Amitabh Bachchan Completes Shoot For ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'; Hopes To Return Soon

Amitabh Bachchan has recently wrapped the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, and the legend shared the news on his official Twitter handle. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz reality shows in India. Big B shared a series of pictures announcing the shoot wrap with a series of pictures from the set.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his Twitter handle, "T 4497 - bye to one and the hope to be back again.." He also wrote on his blog, "The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is .. a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions."

T 4497 - bye to one and the hope to be back again .. pic.twitter.com/qtHli4lmCz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has been writing about the end of the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 for a few days now. Earlier, this week, the actor wrote, "Ek khatam hone ko hai, dusra aarambh hone ko hai. Jeevan ardh aur purm viraam ka hi to khela hai."

In one of his tweets earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "withdrawl symptoms" as the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming to an end. The actor wrote, "The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. the crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON."

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 with his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh was also one of the chief guests of the event alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Arijit Singh. Many other celebrities also attended the event including Rani Mukerji, Kumaar Sanu, Subhashree Ganguly, and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's friendship tale 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He then featured in Ayan Mukerjee's 'Brahmastra' sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor also graced the screens in the emotional family take 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and will share the screen with Prabhas in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.'