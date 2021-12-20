New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Months after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a p*rnography case, the known businessman on Monday opened up about the whole matter and claimed that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of p*rnographic content in his life.

In a statement issued on a social media platform, Kundra said the entire episode was nothing but a "witch hunt" and claimed that he had already been pronounced “guilty” by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial".

On Monday, he stated that "after much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of “p*rnography” EVER in my life."

"This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail."

Kundra said unfortunately, he has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and that his family and he have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating his human and constitutional rights at different levels.

"The trolling, negativity, and toxic public perception have been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture," he said.

Kundra said he believes it is every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and he requests the same.

Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Raj Kundra

In July this year, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a case where he was accused of distributing p*rn films through an app. He was granted bail in September. The Supreme Court last week granted protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing p*rnographic videos.

Kundra's lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication, or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Posted By: Ashita Singh