New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A couple of years after Pataudi girl Soha Ali Khan published her biographical account in ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’, her brother Saif Ali Khan has announced his autobiography. However, Saif’s announcement has not really gone well with Netizens, and a brutal trolling has followed him up out there.

The cliché of ‘struggles’ faced by the personalities who come from celebrity families, is out in the public light ever since discussions on ‘nepotism’ have started becoming the mainstream. Twitter wondered, if Saif too is going to talk about similar struggles.

"Yes, please write your book in which you're gonna describe how you easily got roles in big-budget films even after giving back to back flops,” one Tweeple wrote.

Another tweeple referred to Saif as an “epitome of nepotism” and “eternally successful”, who somehow ended up being known as a superstar and “got Padma Shree after giving series of only flops”. And that’s all he is going to write about in his biography, the user indicated.

A different pointed out sarcastically that it will be a “motivational stuff” for all humans.

“His autobiography will be a motivational stuff for all humans. after giving tons of disasters he never thought of quitting acting. He came back strongly and started to give more gigantic diasasters (sic),” a user wrote.

“Are you serious?”

The Popat Lal connection can really hilariously freak you out.

Another user suggested that Saif, instead of choosing to write on himself, should write on the life and lifeline of legendary Cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: “#SaifAliKhan don’t you think it’s too soon to write your biography? I mean, what’s so interesting about your life? it would’ve been better if it was on your father instead ..!,” the user said.

