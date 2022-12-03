It's A Girl! Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani Share First Glimpse Of Their Daughter | Watch

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl after 18 years of their marriage and shared her first glimpse on social media as well. The couple is over the moon as they introduced their newborn to the world. They have named their daughter 'Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri' and called her a 'miraculous gift'.

Sharing a montage video, Vivek wrote, "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever."

He added, "With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya."

As soon as the couple announced this news, their friends and colleagues from the film industry showered them with congratulatory messages and blessings. Anupama star Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, "Omg ..... what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani. so damn happy for u2."

Delnaaz Irani commented, "Congratulations guys, so happy for you both." meanwhile, Karan Vir Bohra wrote, "You are parents. Yahoo," with heart eye emoticons.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani got married in 2004 and the couple has been a popular name in the film and television industry. The couple participated in Nach Baliye Season 1 and Bigg Boss Season 7 together.

Apurva made his big Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's directorial 'Pardes' in 1997'. He rose to fame after starring in the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2003, which became one of the most popular television show. He recently appeared in Anupamaa as well.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has starred in several television shows as well. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Shilpa has been part of many hit television shows. She was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 14 as a guest.