New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt did a question-answer round on Instagram and one of the users asked her about her father's past drug addiction and to which she said it is a disease he has to fight every single day. She was asked on Instagram, 'Since you are a psychologist, what's your opinion on your father's past drug addiction.'

Reacting to the question, Trishala penned a long note on her story and said, "First it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences.” She then added, “The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs.”

After a while, it does not become a want anymore, but rather a need to feel “Normal” because of how their brain chemical have changed by drug abuse. They are no longer “Chasing” normalcy for them now. – Which Is Heartbreaking. All of us should have compassion for this disease and for the people and families it's effects,” she further wrote.

Adding to that, she said, "When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he’s not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in the sports drama film Toolsidas Junior. The film is being helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar. On Friday, the makers of the film released the first poster of the film and they shared the poster with the caption that read, "New Association but 18 years of professionally associating on various projects! Welcome T-Series Films...hop on to the ride!"

