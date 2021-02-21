Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is finally over, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now blessed with a baby boy. Yes, Kareena delivered her second child today. It is reported that she was admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night.

The power couple announced the pregnancy last year in August through an official statement saying, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur who has now become an elder brother. Be it the paparazzi or fans, Taimur is the apple of everyone's eyes.

Talking about Kareena's second pregnancy, she has been quite active like her first one. The actress shot for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan during her initial trimester. Meanwhile, she has also been spotted outside in public for events and parties. Just a few days before her due date, she was snapped at her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash along with the rest of her family.

In an interaction with IANS, Kareena spoke about keeping herself busy during her pregnancy, she said, "I feel it's very important to keep oneself busy during pregnancy. It helps you turn off your worries and have a more comfortable pregnancy."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in her radio talk show 'What Women Want' and in film 'Angrezi Medium' which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan.

Coming back to Kareena's personal life, she tied the knot with her beau Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 and had their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. On the other hand, this is Saif's fourth child as he already has two kids: daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19) from his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Well, here's sending lots of wishes to the family.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma