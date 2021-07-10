Harbhajan Singh took to his official social media handle to share the good news with his fans, followers and friends. He wrote a long post informing everyone about the arrival of his baby boy. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his family as his wife, Geeta Basra gave birth to their baby boy. Yes, the former actress delivered her second child on July 10, Saturday.

The cricketer took to his official social media handle to share the news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Bhajji captioned the post saying, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka."

Take a look at Harbhajan Singh's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

As soon as the post was shared, friends and well-wishers of the couple started commenting on it. Fellow cricketer and friend, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Pajhi bahut bahut mubarkaan" while Rahul Sharma also congratulated him saying, "Paaji Mubaraka."

Apart from the celebs a lot of the couple's fans also started wishing the duo for their new addition to the family.

For the unversed, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in 2015 and were blessed with a baby girl Hinaya Heer in 2016.

Well, now we just can't contain our excitement to see the new baby's first glimpse. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal