New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After four years of enjoying marital bliss, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmols's home has grown by two feet. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Amrita and RJ Anmol's spokesperson released a statement announcing the birth of their baby boy on Sunday. However, the couple is yet to release the first picture of the newborn. The statement issued by the couple reads, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

Vivah actress announced her pregnancy at the beginning of October by sharing an adorable picture with husband RJ Anmol along with a heartfelt note. Amrita stunned fans by flaunting an astounding baby bump. Along with the picture she wrote, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !!

Sharing excitement, she added, "Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans.. And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long) But It's True... the Baby is Coming Soon...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe. And thank you ALL..Keep blessing"

Talking about the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in the Netflix adaptation Thackeray (2019 release) alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had been featured in popular Bollywood films like Vivah, Vah Life Ho Toh Aisi and others. Meanwhile, RJ Anmol is currently hosting Colors TV's musical show Jammin. Amrita Rao also shared a video flaunting her baby bump during Navratri and called it 9 Months during 9 days of Navratri. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the first picture of the newly born baby boy.

Posted By: Srishti Goel