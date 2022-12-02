'It's A Big Journey For Me': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Some Details About Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a big comeback on screen after four years with three most awaited films. The audience has been excited about his upcoming film 'Dunki' as it will be SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, while talking about the film, Shah Rukh revealed some details and was all praise for Rajkumar Hirani as well.

In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

He added, "It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

Shah Rukh has wrapped up a scheduled shooting for Dunki in Saudi Arabia and thanked everyone for their love and support. He said, "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi Arabia. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely."

He further extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Films of Saudi Arabia.

"And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi Arabia for giving us such a spectacular location, amazing arrangements, and such warm hospitality. So, here is a very big shukraan to you all, and God bless you all. Onto the next Red Sea International Film Festival," he said.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will star in Jawan and Pathaan. He has wrapped up the shooting schedule of Jawan along with the director Atlee, Nayantara and Vijay Sethupati.

Meanwhile, Pathaan will release next month and the actor shared the new poster of the film.