It's 20's Fashion By 19's Mama... Malaika Arora Raising The Temperature And How? We're Not Complaining Though

Malaika Arora never misses putting extra glam to her look whenever she heads out in the city. Proving that age is just a number, the 49-year-old never misses a chance to slay any trend. The B-town diva's love for glitter and authentic accessories is not hidden, and her social media account speaks it out loudly. Here's a look at the Top 5 looks from Malaika Arora's wardrobe:

The One With Emeralds

The diva once opted for an ivory look which she paired with a heavy choker neckpiece. Malaika wore a ruffled mini-dress which she wore with black sheer leggings with black boots. The beige-coloured belt around her midriff enhanced her appearance even more.

White Ruffled Gown Has A Fairytale Vibe

Malaika once opted for a white-coloured gown which has off-shoulder sleeves and a long trail. Malla accessorized the look with a huge golden ring and a glittery clutch. For make-up, Malaika opted for a subtle base, winged eye-liner, and bold red lips.

Geometric Prints Are Definitely Made For Malla

We don't mind when Malaika Arora chooses to amp up the drama with her wild wardrobe choices. This over-the-top look has our heart racing. From Naeem Khan's racks, Malaika picked out a red minidress with a colourful geometric pattern. This dress has a plunging neckline, a tiny length, and a faint shine. With a pair of pointed shoes and a pair of black stockings, the diva finished off her look.

Not Everybody Is Daring, But Malaika Is

Look at this. Carrying the shimmers and glitters with this perfection is not everyone's forte. Adding extra drama to her whites, Malaika Arora paired a silver shimmer top with a white pantsuit and we are absolutely loving it. Take a look: