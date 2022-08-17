'It'll All Be Okay': Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Cryptic Post After ED Names Her In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who was on Wednesday named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, shared a post on her social media page saying she will remain "strong" in these testing times.

The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

While Fernandez didn't directly comment on the case, she re-shared an anonymous motivational quote on her Instagram stories. "Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself. It'll all be ok. I'm strong, I'll achieve my goals and dreams. I can do it (sic)," read the post.

The 36-year-old actor, known for films such as "Kick", "Bhoot Police" and most recently "Vikrant Rona", is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet. She has been questioned multiple times by the ED in this case, the last being in June. Fernandez, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.

The agency in April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds "proceeds of crime". The court will take up the charge sheet for taking cognisance on August 31.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion," the ED had then said in a statement. "Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had said.

In addition to these gifts, it said, Chandrashekhar also gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. Rs 14 lakh) to the close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator."

The ED has arrested eight people in this case till now including Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, Pinky Irani, and has also filed two charge sheets before a Delhi court.



(With Agency Inputs)