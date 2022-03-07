New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 21st edition of the Indian Television Awards, ITA was held on March 6, Sunday. The event witnessed many stars and celebs of the industry gracing the red carpet in thier stunning and ravishing looks. The starry event was attended by known TV as well as B-Twon celebs.

Rashami Desai, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutt, Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant were seen posing in front of the camera in the event. Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan, Gulshan Grover, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shatrughan Sinha were among the few B-town celebrities to attend the event. Take a look here.

Rashmi graced the red carpet in a hot avatar. She wore a high slit gown and looked every inch beautiful.

Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee graced the carpet suited up looking all Boss-like.

Nia Sharma made head turns looking white-diva in a netted full-length gown.

Alia Bhatt arrived on the red carpet in a stunning silver saree. Alia opted for a dewy and subtle makeup look. Her hair was left open, while she accessorized with a pair of stunning statement earrings.

Ranveer Singh looked every-bit dapper in his black-white ensemble. He even posed with Rakhi Sawant, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha with Poonam also attended the event and graced the red carpet

Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Kabir Khan, and others also attended Indian Television Awards.

Posted By: Ashita Singh