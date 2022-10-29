'It Will Be My Honour': Kangana Ranaut Hints At Joining Politics

FILM star Kangana Ranaut often referred to as the 'controversial queen' of Bollywood, recently expressed her desire to be in politics and said that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics, reported news agency PTI.

The National Award-winning actor said that it would be a matter of pride for her if she can work for the improvement of the people of her home state in any possible way.

"Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh give me a chance to serve them. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," said Kangana as quoted by PTI.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor was speaking at the Panchayat Aajtak Himachal Pradesh event in Shimla ahead of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.

Earlier this month, Kangana, however, mentioned that she was not planning to enter into politics professionally as she wants to focus on her acting carrer currently.

During the event, the "Manikarnika" actor was also asked about the latest Twitter takeover by American billionaire Elon Musk and if she would like to return to the platform in near future.

"I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn't tolerate me for even a year... I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it.

"If I come back on Twitter, then people's lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I'm happy that I'm not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely... you will get a lot of 'masala'," said the actor.

Soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter, Kangana on Friday claimed that she predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago which came true.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhaakad' actor shared a post on her stories which she captioned, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago...another prediction came true."

Post that, the actor shared a long note and claimed that she has the power to predict things that will happen in the distant future and wrote, " I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future...some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call them witchcraft...For how long are we going to dismiss a woman's genius like this..it's not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills...above all it takes dissolution of one's own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about."

