'It Was Unreal,' Sonali Bendre Visits Hospital Where She Was Treated For Cancer | WATCH

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic in July 2018, recently visited the hospital in New York where she underwent treatment after four years. In an Instagram post, Sonali shared pictures of her with husband Goldie Behl, recalling her battle against cancer.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

She also talked about how sitting there and seeing the other patients going in for the treatment felt unreal. "It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different," she said.

"I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum," she added.

The cancer survivor expressed that it was an emotional day and also thanked the universe for everything. "It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything," the post further read.

Many celebrities from the film industry sent their love through Instagram comments, including Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Madhuri Dixit to name a few. Meanwhile, her fans also commented on the post calling her a warrior and hope to many.

"Warrior , survivor, beautiful," a fan wrote. "So much hope in mere few words!! May God bless you with 100 more years full of love, light and hope," another fan said.