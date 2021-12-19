New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and her daughter ‘Vamika Kohli’ left for South Africa for Test series in the country, while they arrived at the airport, the place was filled with paps, but Virat requested all the paps to not take baby’s picture and the paparazzi did as requested. Now, Anuskha has penned down a note thanking all the paps and Indian media on Sunday.

Sharing an Instagram story, Anushka wrote, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. “

“As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you, "she added.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a beautiful daughter on January 11 this year. Ever since her birth, Anushka and her husband Virat both have been quite protective towards their little munchkin ‘Vamika Kohli’ as do not want her face to be revealed in the world and they want to protect her childhood from the shuttering cameras and media till she becomes self-aware of all the terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat and Anushka have often asked paps and media to not capture her daughter and they also have never shown her face to the world. In almost every picture of their’s with the baby, Vamika’s face has been hidden or turned.

For the unversed, Vamika Kohli will turn one year old on January 11, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh