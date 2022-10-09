'It Was A Privilege..': Nayanthara Thanks Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan And Fans For Godfather's Success

CHIRANJEEVI and Nayanthara-starrer 'Godfather' has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. Moreover, the movie also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role and it was his Telugu cinema debut. Nayanthara penned a heartfelt note for the fans, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan after the movie's success and expressed her gratitude.

Nayanthara wrote, "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it."

Thanking Megastar Chiranjeevi, director Mohan Raja and Satya Dev, Nayanthara added, "It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life."

She also thanked Salman Khan for his contribution to the film. She wrote, " Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger."

For the unversed, Godfather is a remake of the superhit Tamil film 'Lucifer', starring Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Jawaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati. The movie is directed by Atlee and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting a schedule of Jawaan.