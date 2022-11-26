'It Shall Happen': Director Abhishek Pathak Confirms The Possibility Of Drishyam 3

AJAY Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has shown excellent performance at the box office and has also received appreciation from both the critics and the audience. It was also one of the most anticipated films of the month because of the success of its previous instalment. Drishyam 2 has left fans waiting for its third instalment. Here's good news for all Drishyam fans! Director Abhishek Pathak has confirmed that Drishyam 3 will possibly happen.

Recently, the director of the original Drishyam franchise Jeethu Joseph also confirmed the possibility of the third instalment. Soon after, Pathak also confirmed Drishyam 3.

Speaking to the Times Of India, Abhishek Pathak said, "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the Rs 100 crores number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part but as of now we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

Meanwhile, talking about the box office collection of Drishyam 2, the movie collected Rs 7 crore approximately on Day 8.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.