'It's Gonna Be Okay': Disha Patani's Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Tiger Shroff

Actress Disha Patani has been in the headlines for a while for her rumoured breakup with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Both the actors, however, have maintained silence over their breakup rumors. Interestingly, a few days back, it was also reported that Tiger and Akansha Sharma have been dating.

Both Akansha and Tiger have worked together in two music videos including Casanova and I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Tiger, at the same time, clarified that he was not dating Akansha.

Meanwhile, the Ek Villian Returns actress on Tuesday put a story that left netizens even more confused. Taking to Instagram, Disha put a story with a black background and wrote, "If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay". The story also had a butterfly emoji.

However, according to a report of ETimes, Tiger and Disha parted ways after the Baaghi actor refused to marry her. “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot,” the source cited by the entertainment portal revealed.

Apart from this, during an interview with the Bombay Times, Jackie Shroff mentioned that Tiger and Disha are 'thick buddies' on being asked about their breakup rumours. “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work," he had said.

Talking about the work front, Disha was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns. The star cast of the movie also includes Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will next make an appearance in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his list.