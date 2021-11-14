New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are hitting the headlines after a businessman filed a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and even demanded Rs 1.51 crore. Now, the actress has responded to the news via her social media handle.

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa wrote, "Woke up to an FIR registerd in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight. SFL Fitness. A Venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. Alldeals were struck by him & he was signatory in banking & day to day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee's dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name & reputation is getting damaged & dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra" (sic).

Here have a look:

For unversed, a businessman name, Nitin Barai, filed an FIR against Shilpa, Raj and Kaashif Khan at Bandra Police station for allegedly cheating and threatening him when he asked to return his money Rs 1.51 crores that his father invested in SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd.

The officials have registered his complaint under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

“We have registered a case on the complaint of Barai and have also recorded his full statement. We are now investigating the case and verifying all the documents and bank statements,” PTI quoted an officer from Bandra police station saying.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv