New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunil Grover has been one of country's most loved comedy superstars. The runaway success of certain characters he played in Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, complemented by striking appearances in the films like ‘Patakha’ (2018) and ‘Bharat’ (2019) has made him a household name in India.

However, Sunil's career as a contemporary TV Comic has been halted by his abrupt exits from the shows where the on-stage characters that Sunil played were most loved. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sunil opened up about the instants when he was replaced on the shows, but even after that he isn't less grateful for everything the entertainment world has given him for his hardwork.

“I have been disappointed so many times. Yes, there were times jab main bhi shows pe replace hua hoon and of course, it hurt. (Yes there have been times when I got replaced on shows),” Sunil said.

“It made me sad, but I have learnt that one has to keep trying. Maybe, those people felt that they could get someone who was more commercially viable. Luck matters here. But yeh darindo ki industry nahin hai (this is not an industry of vermins),” adds Grover.

Sunil acknowledged that he feels really down by hearing the instances and anecdotes from the people who have had bad experiences in the industry, while adding one has to ready to be on grinding wheel after stepping in the industry.

“No one forces anyone to join the industry but if you do, you have to go through the grind. I feel horrible for the people who have had harsh experiences in the industry,” he says.

As Jagran English had reported earlier, Sunil is making a comeback to make audience laugh hard and chuckle harder with a brand new Comedy show on Star Bharat called ‘Comedy stars’. The show will also involve Shilpa Shinde of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame, along with Sanket Bhonsle, Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, and Sidharth Sagar. Speaking about the same, Sunil said he was excited to come back and make people laugh in these grim times.

“I want to make people smile and laugh in these tough times and that’s the reason why I am doing this show. I will be playing the role of a Don on the show and will enjoy the acts performed on stage,” Sunil said, while adding that he is happy that this show will bring a smile on the faces of people.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta