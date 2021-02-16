New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star from the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, allegedly passed away due to suicide on Monday. And now the Mumbai Police has also ruled out any possibilities of foul play for now after preliminary tests.

According to India Today, DCP Vishal Thakur of Mumbai Police Zone 11 said, "We have registered ADR in the matter. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet. His wife Kanchan informed the Goregaon Police Station about Sandeep's death. Goregaon Police is now investigating the matter." He further added, "The body has been sent for post mortem. For now, foul play is not visible. It looks like suicide. However, post mortem report and other inquiry will give more details."

Suicide note

Sandeep Nahar had taken to his social media handle to post a video where he opened up about the problems he was facing. The actor accused his wife Kanchan Sharma for blackmailing him. He said, “It’s not her mistake because her nature is such that she feels everything is normal, but it’s not normal for me. In the last two years, my life has changed completely. However, I have never shared anything with anyone. People feel that everything absolutely fine in my life… Kanchan has threatened to commit suicide at least 100 times.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep even wrote a note in Hindi, a chunk of it said, “I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.” He further added, “I have only one request, after I am gone, please do not say anything to Kanchan but do get her treated.”

The whole incident

Sandeep Nahar passed away at his Mumbai residence in Oshiwara where he used to live with his wife. The whole incident happened when the actor locked himself in a room and didn’t answer the door for a long time. His wife called the landlord and a carpenter who managed to open the door and found Sandeep hanging. They immediately rushed him to a hospital but he was declared dead post which the police was informed.

Who was Sandeep Nahar?

Sandeep Nahar hailed from Haryana’s Kalka from where he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream to act in films. He was starred as Dhoni’s friend in Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. The actor had even worked in some TV shows and starred in another big bdget film, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma