New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mohita Raina surprised his fans on New Year after he announced his wedding with Aditi on his social media handle. He shared several pics from the ceremony, and soon after, it went viral on all the platforms. Recently, he got chatty with Hindustan Times and revealed about his hush-hush wedding that took place in Rajasthan, his wife Aditi and their romantic story.

Revealing details about how he planned his wedding, Mohit said, "It was not a planned affair but a short notice decision that we took. It just happened and everything fell in place. The wedding was a close-knit family affair and took place in Rajasthan.”

Calling his wedding dreamy, Mohit revealed how he met Aditi and said they first met a few years ago. After a few years of friendship, they mutually decided to move forward, and during the second wave of the pandemic, he met Aditi's family and asked for her hand. Later, families got together and decided to move forward. He further continued, “It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough."

When asked about how he felt about receiving so much love from netizens, he said, "It was heartwarming, beautiful, and emotional for me. It made me realise how much people love me.”

Mohit was further asked how he is planning to celebrate Lohri and Makar Sankranti, to this he said that this year the celebration is going to be different and special.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit is gearing up for the second season of Bhaukaal. He rose to the fame of Mahadev in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. His role in Uri: The Surgical Strike received immense praise from critics and the audience.

