'It Is Very Easy To Say Show Must Go On': Sapna Thakur On Shooting For 'Ali Baba' After Tunisha's Demise

TV series Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Sapna Thakur recently revealed that it is not easy to go on with the show in the wake of Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise, who on December 24, allegedly committed suicide on the set of the TV programme.

Thakur, who shot some scenes on Thursday, said, "The moment I reached the set, I felt heaviness in my chest. I don’t know what to call it. It is very difficult to give words to the feeling which was there on the set. It seemed like a heavy weight was tied to us, and we were walking with that weight."

After Sharma's sudden death, the lead actor of the series, Sheezan Khan, who was accused of abetting her suicide by the victim's mother, was taken into custody on December 25 by the police. Ever since then, multiple reports have surfaced online concerning their relationship, as well as rumours of their separation.

Describing the atmosphere on the set, Thakur revealed that people weren't talking much and it was unlike usual. "The whole team is yet to come out of the shock. Going back on the set to shoot came with a heavy feeling. The feeling was not very nice. It is very easy to say that the show must go on, but when you face and undergo it, you realise how difficult it is," she said.

When Thakur was called to come to the location, her initial thought was - 'Will we be filming in the same place?' She breathed a sigh of relief when she discovered that the cast and crew were shooting at a different set.

"I asked because I don't want to go on that set. We have so many memories there. I went for the shoot because we were not shooting on the same set. I don't know when I will be next called to shoot as there are many changes which are being planned after Tunisha's shocking death," she informed.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, Thakur claimed that she is still in a state of denial.

"She was always happy and dancing on the set. We never saw her sad or even quiet on the set. She was always chirpy, singing and dancing around. She was from my hometown, Chandigarh, and we used to talk in Punjabi. Khud mein excited rehti thi. I am shocked to know that she was in depression, and was dealing with a stressful situation," said the actor, who posted a video with Tunisha on Instagram, which has now gone viral.

On the news surrounding her relationship with Sheezan, Thakur said, "We are also discovering the extent of their connection with the reports that are coming now."