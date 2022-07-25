'It Has Nothing To...': Vineet Kumar On Similarities Between Rangbaaz 3 And Shahabuddin's Life

One of the highly-anticipated dramas Rangbaaz is set to come up with its third installment on Zee 5 from July 29. The name of the new season is kept as 'Darr Ki Raajneeti' and is based on the story of a gangster-turned-politician from Bihar. The show features Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in the lead roles. Vineet recently revealed that in order to get into the character he has begun isolating himself. Recently during an interview, both the leads of the series discussed the plot, similarities with real people and events, and the shooting that took place during that time.

The show depicts Vineet as a gangster who turned into a politician named Haroon Shah Ali Baig. With the similarities in character, place, and other things depicted in the show's trailer, people thought that Vineet's character is based on the late strongman-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was the MP from Siwan.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vineet Said, “It is set in a fictional place. Yes, there are several moments where you may feel that it is similar to something. But this world we have created is completely fictional. It has nothing to do with anybody. We are just trying to tell a good story. It’s an entertaining story but has nothing to do with a real person."

Though the drama is densely based on politics and gangster dramas, the female lead of the series, Aakanksha feels that the show has much more to offer to its audience.

“People like to see different content. Maybe the background is the same it’s a political drama or a gangster’s story. But Rangbaaz is much more than that. When the character of Sana came to me, I was sure I wanted to do it because it was something substantial and at the same time very powerful. Then, it is a hit franchise so in that sense, you have that faith in the makers that they won’t go wrong,” the actress said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Aakanksha’s Character

Aakanksha plays the role of Sana, who is Haroon's wife. The actress revealed that one thing which has been the biggest draw was that she gets to play the character of Sana at three different age groups here since the show spans three decades.

“When they told me it’s a character that has three different age groups in the show, I was sold. That’s because as an actor, I really want to explore and perform better in each of my roles. It’s a kind of experiment for me because with age, your body language, and the way you speak change. It’s challenging as well,” she added.

Apart from Vineet and Aakanksha, the show also features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Prashant Narayanan, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar, Ashok Pathak, and Vijay Maurya.