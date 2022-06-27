'It Feels Surreal': 'Crash Landing On You' Fame Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin Announce Pregnancy

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting thier first child together. On June 27, the Crash Landing On You Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram account to personally share the happy news, writing, “A new life has found its way to us”. Let us tell you that Son Ye Jin and actor Hyun Bin exchanged vows a few months earlier in what was being called the ‘wedding of the century’.

Son Ye Jin taking to Instagram wrote, “Hello everyone, you’ve been keeping well, right? I’m doing well Today, I want to carefully but happily share an announcement with you all. A new life has found its way to us.”

The actress writes further, “It still feels surreal, but I’m slowly living every day, being full of concerns as well as excitement, while feeling the changes in my body. I’m so grateful, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone about this yet because I was feeling cautious. To you all, who have been waiting for this news just as much as us, I’m informing this news before it gets late. We will take good care of the precious life that has come to us. I hope you will also take care of the things that are precious to you in your life, and stay healthy. Let’s be happy.”

The most famous Korean celeb couple announced their pregnancy months after their return from Honeymoon in April 2022. In May, rumours of Son Ye Jin's pregnancy went wild after a picture of her hinted at a baby bump went viral. However, she issued a statement that read: “[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

For the unversed, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got married earlier this year. They held a private wedding in March with their respective families and a few friends attending the ceremony. Pictures from the fairytale wedding went viral and it was called ‘Wedding of the Century'.