New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the row over the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Tuesday comes out in defence of the tinsel town.

Talking to a news channel, the 71-year-old actor-politician said that the B-town will always remain in high esteem and no one could bring it down in flashover allegations like drugs and nepotism. Hema Malini’s defensive approach came on the day when her contemporary in Hindi films, Jaya Bachchan, slammed what she called the attempts for the vilification of the Bollywood industry.

In a veiled attack on BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his comments on drug use in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan said, "Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame".

Backing her rival in politics, Hema Malini, in her emotional defence of the film industry said, "I got name, fame, respect, everything from this industry... it feels really hurtful," said as quoted by NDTV.

"I want to tell people, Bollywood beautiful place, a creative world, it is an art and culture industry... I feel very hurt when I hear people talking so bad about it, about drugs and things like that...Where doesn't it happen? But if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes. The stain on Bollywood will also go," Hema Malini further said as quoted by NDTV.

The veteran actress said that so many people and talents from across the country have worked so hard for making this a beautiful industry.

"So many great artistes... matinee idols were gods in human form. People used to wonder whether they were artistes or God. Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra (Hema Malini's husband), Amit-ji (Amitabh Bachchan) - they are all examples of Bollywood luminaries who made Bollywood synonymous with everything Indian. Bollywood is India. I can't take it when they ridicule our industry like this," the Dream Girl actress said.

Speaking on another hot topic -- nepotism -- Hema Malini said that it does not matter “if somebody’s son or daughter joins the industry, it is not a given that they become superstars. Talent and luck matters."

Posted By: Talib Khan