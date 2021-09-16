Sonu Sood had grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's Mumbai residence, said media reports. This comes a day after the I-T Department raided his offices in Mumbai and Lucknow in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe.

"A recent deal between Sonu Sood's company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal," NDTV quoted a source as saying.

Income Tax survey underway at actor @SonuSood's residence. Visuals from outside his building in #Mumbai



Opposition parties, however, have called raids at Sood's residence and offices a "witch hunt" by an insecure government. "This is nothing but a witch hunt by an insecure government against a giant philanthropist considered a 'messiah' by millions. His only crime is that he worked for the welfare of the downtrodden when they were orphaned by the state," AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

Commenting on the same, AAP MLA Atishi asked if it was a crime for him to help those in difficulty. "The 'survey' of actor-and-philanthropist @SonuSood by the IT Dept is a clear message by BJP that they will victimise anyone who does good work for the country? Was it a crime for @SonuSood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty?" Atishi tweeted.

Sood had grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His work was well appreciated by fans and celebrities. Even politicians like Mumbai's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the actor for his good deeds.

Recently, the Delhi government also declared that Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

Sonu's madness among fans increased drastically after his social work. Some time back, an admirer of the actor, bicycled his way to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro and unfurled a poster hailing the star. Later, Arun Kumar Nikam, a Surat-based singer who started life as a vegetable seller, dedicated a music video titled 'Dil se hai salaam' to the actor to honour his work.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal