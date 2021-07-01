Rumours have been rife that Meezaan Jafri and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating. The duo was also spotted hanging out together and never misses the chance to comment on each other's posts.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Meezaan Jafri, who made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, is making the headlines as he gears up for his next release Hungama 2. The actor is busy promoting his film on various platforms, and during one such promotional interview, Meezaan ended up revealing his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.

For quite a time now, rumours have been rife that Meezaan and Navya are dating. The duo was also spotted hanging out together and never misses the chance to comment on each other's posts. However, clearing the airs doing around his personal life, the actor got candid with ETimes and said that these rumours are 'unfair' to Navya.

Maintaining the 'just friends' tag, ETimes quoted Meezaan saying, "Navya became his friend because of his sister and Navya being best friends. They both studied together in New York, and our family- hers and mine- are in movies. So we know each other."

He further added that because of him Navya's name is coming up and her privacy is getting hinder. "I don't want to include her family and her in any of my (work). It's really unfair to be talking about someone else," the actor concluded.

When asked if the rumours made him awkward to meet Big B or her family, he said that initially, it made him awkward entering Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's residence. Also, he was unable to face his own parents due to the rumours mounting, and even they started looking at him quizzically.

Absolutely. I think it was awkward for me to enter my own house because my parents were giving me looks. It did make it difficult in the beginning. I think we are fine now. It's been a long time since that news had come out. I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there. Jalsa is actually a monument, you cannot be missed by the paparazzi if you go there."

Meezaan Jaaferi will soon be seen alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23, while the trailer will be released today, July 1.

