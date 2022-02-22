New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and they celebrate their marriage anniversary on 24th February each year. However, like every other husband, Ajay seems to have a hard time remembering the dates and especially the anniversary dates. But this year, Ajay has wipped up an interesting solution to the problem and set himself an Instagram reminder.

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday, just two days before their wedding anniversary has set a reminder on his social media. In a hilarious way, Ajay took his Instagram story, to share a screenshot of which he even shared on his Instagram feed and wrote: "Iss baar nahi bhooluga (will not forget this time)."

Before that, he had shared a meme with the caption 'Reminder' The meme features Ajay and Kajol and Ajay can be seen struggling to remember the anniversary date,"22nd...23rd Feb 1999?" reads the text. The text placed under Kajol's picture reads: "24th Feb 1999."

See Ajay's Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The comments section was soon flooded with funny remarks on Ajay's post. One of the netizens wrote, "Amazing couple (sic)," and another one said, "Anniversary. Why You are So Cute Ajay Sir (sic)."

For the uninitiated, when the star couple appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Ajay forgot his and Kajol's wedding date, after which the actress reminded him.

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and this year, Bollywood's power couple will be celebrating 23 years of togetherness on February 24th. The two had met on the sets of Hulchul. The two had worked in films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga and she will be next seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has several movies in his bag. The Singham star awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's RRR, with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. He will be also seen in Maidaan and Rudra- a Disney+Hotstar webseries

Posted By: Ashita Singh